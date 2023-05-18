Thursday provided plenty of Liverpool news as the manager finally discovered his punishment for his post-Tottenham comments about officials last month.

Klopp handed two-match ban

Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-game suspension, along with a £75,000 fine, for his post-match comments following Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham last month.

It means he will be absent from the touchline for the final home game of the season against Aston Villa this weekend, with the second game of the ban suspended until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The full transcript of Klopp’s conversation with referee Paul Tierney has since been made available to the public in what was the latest in a series of altercations between the pair.

Klopp later apologised for his behaviour on the sidelines in a letter expressing his regret for the manner in which the situation unfolded:

I want to start this submission with the most important sentiment I must express; I am sorry. I am sorry for my reaction in that immediate moment when I ran towards the fourth official, Mr Brooks and I fully accepted a caution was justified. I accepted that then and I accept now that a yellow card was correct. Equally I am sorry for some of the tone and content of my post-match interview.

Although it was not my intention I accept now it appears that I was questioning Mr

Tierney’s integrity. I take ownership of this. On reflection, the words I used were

inappropriate. Both of these incidents were driven by emotion. I was overly emotional at some of the decisions made, which then led to frustration and a feeling of unfairness. I carried that emotion into the mandated and time sensitive post-match press commitments. I do ask that you look at the comments I made in the following context; we are, as

Managers, contractually required to make ourselves available in a timely fashion. This doesn’t readily allow for a more measured approach. Also, English is not my primary language and at times what I mean to say and how I say it can conflict. For the avoidance of doubt, I was trying to express how I felt whilst dealing with the

frustration I was feeling around a number of decisions made during the game. It was about feelings and emotions. To be absolutely clear, I know that Mr. Tierney, along with all other officials, do their work without any pre-conceived bias or prejudice. Although not an excuse, I believe we have made up a high percentage of Mr Tierney’s matches this season? Something in the region of 20% of the matches he has officiated have involved my team. I do not offer this as a defence, rather it is an observation and could be a reason for both the build-up of frustration governed by an inadvertent accumulation of incidents over an extended period. Hopefully you saw in my very next press conference (Tuesday 2nd May, 2023) I sought to clarify and correct any wrong conclusions drawn from the words I used in the interview on Sky Sports, which took place matter minutes after a tumultuous and

highly dramatic game ended.”

Aston Villa‘s visit will be the second occasion Klopp has been forced to watch on away from the dugout having received similar punishment ahead of the victory over Southampton back in November.

The manager will be allowed to come onto the field of play after the final whistle as he bids an Anfield farewell to at least four of his senior players who will depart the club on free transfers this summer.

Trent’s contract & Henderson’s “challenge”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of six players expected to hold contract talks this summer, with the 24-year-old’s current deal set to expire in 2025

Jordan Henderson has insisted he is “ready for the challenge” ahead of what is likely to be a midfield overhaul this summer

Klopp attempted to keep James Milner at the club in a coaching capacity prior to the midfielder’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season

Aston Villa build-up

Liverpool will wear their new home kit for the first time during the final home match of the season this weekend

Andy Robertson has expressed his ‘happiness’ with the new role he has undertaken since Liverpool’s slight system switch

“Discussions” are said to be ongoing over a potential new deal for Adrian after fans noticed the goalkeeper was omitted from the club’s triple departure announcement

What else has been going on?

Man City are taking action against the charges for alleged financial breaches due to the involvement of an Arsenal supporting barrister, they couldn’t possibly be guilty of any wrongdoing (The Times)

Harry Kane and Martin Odegaard have been shortlisted for the Premier League‘s Player of the Season award, but Mohamed Salah‘s nomination must have got lost in the post (Premier League)

The FA will block any attempts from Ivan Toney to “get around” his eight-month football ban by moving overseas (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this heart-warming clip with Milner ahead of his Anfield farewell this weekend as he speaks to lifelong Red Fran Murt, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

There is a great choice of football both domestically and in Europe this evening, but from a Liverpool perspective, there is only one game to tune into.

Brighton travel to Newcastle for a 7.30pm (BST) kickoff on Sky Sports Main Event, with any dropped points from the hosts potentially leaving the top four door open for the Reds heading into the weekend.

Come on you Seagulls!

