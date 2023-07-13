Well, Thursday has proved to be anything but quiet! It’s been a busy day of news for Liverpool with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson ACCEPTS Saudi move

It has been quite the day when it comes to the captain’s future so we will keep it as succinct as possible for you!

He has been offered in the region of £700,00 per week to join Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, naturally that got fans talking, and by the middle of the day journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed he had accepted.

That green light would see Liverpool seek to agree a transfer fee for the 33-year-old, several Merseyside-based journalists have claimed that the club will want in the region of £20 million.

Henderson was spotted training as normal as pre-season continues for the Reds at the AXA, but we expect developments to continue at speed so watch this space!

It has been a lot to take in and it really would be a legacy changing move from Henderson, and not for the better.

3 things today: Fabinho set for bid & more Thiago talk

Just when you thought one midfielder to Saudi was enough, Fabinho is expected to be the subject of a £40 million bid from Al Ittihad (They’ve signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante).

A journalist has claimed sources in Liverpool feel Thiago leaving Anfield for Barcelona is a “concrete possibility” – we’re not going to have any of last season’s midfielders left at this rate!

In lighter news, Darwin Nunez has swapped the No. 27 for the iconic No. 9 Liverpool shirt.

Latest Liverpool FC news

A 25-man squad was pictured in training as pre-season continued on Thursday – Thiago received plenty of love as his rehab from his hip surgery continued.

Sepp van den Berg is on the cusp of joining one of Jurgen Klopp‘s old clubs on a season-long loan deal in the Bundesliga.

We have new photos and a video from inside and above Anfield for you to enjoy as the new pitch is laid – it’s looking good!

Latest chat from the world of football

Dele has been exceptionally brave and honest detailing his recent struggles in an interview with Gary Neville – would really implore you to watch

Continuing the Saudi theme and the madness of it all, Al Nassr have been banned from signing players until they pay money owed to Leicester for Ahmed Musa (BBC)

Video of the day

Just look at Anfield in all its beauty, it’s coming along nicely and in five weeks time, the first home game will be just around the corner!

Have a good evening, Reds. If anything breaks, check back on This Is Anfield for the latest developments.