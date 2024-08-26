Giorgi Mamardashvili agreed a deal to join the Reds on a day that also saw the sad passing of Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It looks like Liverpool are actually making a summer signing…in a way!

The Reds have reportedly agreed a £29.6m for the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili, with a medical taking place today.

He will stay in Spain on loan this season and then potentially come to Liverpool next summer, at which point he would battle Alisson for regular minutes.

Another loan is possible, though.

The hope is that Alisson is going nowhere for some time, however, and he has suggested that he has no plans to leave before at least 2026.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

In a nice touch, Liverpool and FSG hosted two of the grieving families affected by the horrendous recent stabbings in Southport. We send them all our best wishes

Liverpool will unveil their new Nike third kit at 8am (BST) on Tuesday, August 27. This Is Anfield will have all the photos and information when it is officially released and it will be available to buy from the club’s store.

Ibrahima Konate has claimed that Liverpool aren’t at “100 percent” under Arne Slot yet, adding that he is “so excited” about what is to come. So are we, Ibou!

Jamie Carragher has explained why the Anfield atmosphere on Sunday felt “strange”, suggesting it could be to do with Slot’s style of play. That feels like a stretch!

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool have the highest AND lowest xG in the Premier League – safe to say that’s a positive early sign under Slot!

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe have dissected Liverpool‘s win against Brentford, providing their thoughts on Trent’s tantrum!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Former England manager and boyhood Liverpool fan Eriksson has sadly passed away at the age of 76. We’re glad he had that special day at Anfield earlier in the year

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Jadon Sancho from Man United, with Raheem Sterling going in the opposite direction.(Telegraph)

Everton striker Neal Maupay has posted an angry reaction to a clip of Blues supporters berating the players after losing at Spurs. It’s unacceptable behaviour from actual grown men!

Arsenal are expected to accept an offer from Crystal Palace for the permanent signing of Eddie Nketiah – he’s never quite felt good enough for the Gunners, for me (The Athletic)

Brighton have announced the signing of Matt O’Riley from Celtic for an undiclosed fee. It is a real coup for a great player who was loosely linked with Liverpool earlier in the summer

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2005, a Steven Gerrard-less Liverpool secured UEFA Super Cup glory, seeing off CSKA Moscow in Monaco.

The Reds picked up a 3-1 victory but they had to come from 1-0 down late in the game, with a Djibril Cisse goal taking the game into extra-time.

The Frenchman then scored another before Luis Garcia put the icing on the cake to seal more trophy glory for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Liverpool’s XI that day: Reina; Josemi, Carragher, Hyypia, Riise; Finnan, Alonso, Hamann, Zenden; Garcia; Morientes.