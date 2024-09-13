Alexis Mac Allister is set to be fit for Liverpool’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, while three fixture changes have been confirmed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Rejoice for domestic football is very nearly back!

Liverpool host Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and it looks like their Argentine No. 8 will be fit.

Mac Allister suffered adductor discomfort and missed some training while on international duty with Argentina, but Arne Slot has confirmed that he expects the 25-year-old to play this weekend.

“He was out in the last game but he trained with us yesterday,” Slot said on Friday.

“I’m expecting Macca to be with us tomorrow.”

Curtis Jones also looks likely to feature after returning to full training, but Harvey Elliott is now out for a sustained spell with a fractured foot.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Slot has also provided an update on Federico Chiesa‘s fitness ahead of a potential debut this weekend, saying he will make a decision after training today

Liverpool have had three fixtures rescheduled for TV coverage, including the visit of Man City which now takes place on December 1

Mohamed Salah’s agent has blasted “click-whoring” journalists who know “absolutely nothing” about the Egyptian King’s future – he doesn’t hold back!

Slot had a brilliant response to Caoimhin Kelleher saying he wants to leave Liverpool, praising his attitude to not being picked often

Ryan Gravenberch has been superb so far this season and Slot has hailed the midfielder, saying he always trusted him to take his opportunity

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Slot is something of an unknown quantity to him compared to Jurgen Klopp, saying he will “have to watch more Liverpool” now

Fancy a laugh? Watch Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez take on a hilarious Player Portraits Challenge on Liverpool’s YouTube channel

More from This Is Anfield

Here’s what we are expecting to potentially be Liverpool‘s starting XI against Forest. Will Mac Allister start after his international excursions?

OPINION: Why Liverpool signed Chiesa and where the £12.5m forward fits in, by Sam McGuire

Liverpool’s kit details for the 2025/26 season have been leaked, with its rumoured Adidas’ Trefoil logo giving it a classic look!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Erling Haaland and Fabian Hurzeler have won the respective Player and Manager of the Month awards for August – Sean Dyche has been robbed!

Guardiola is looking forward to Man City‘s hearing for financial charges starting and ending, declaring that “everybody is innocent until guilt is proven”

Mourners have been paying their respects to Sven-Goran Eriksson at his funeral in Torsby, Sweden. Rest in peace, Sven

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2008, Liverpool secured a memorable 2-1 win at home to Man United, without Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres in the starting lineup.

The Reds hadn’t beaten their bitter rivals at Anfield in the Premier League since November 2001, so this one felt sweet.

Ryan Babel with a late winner at the Kop end against Manchester United ? 13/09/08 ? pic.twitter.com/KeGh4dIuVJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2024

When Carlos Tevez opened the scoring for United early on things felt grim, but a Wes Brown own goal levelled matters before half-time.

It was left to Ryan Babel to fire home the winner in front of the Kop with 13 minutes remaining, as Rafa Benitez downed Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool XI that day: Reina; Arbeloa, Carragher, Skrtel, Aurelio; Mascherano, Alonso; Kuyt, Benayoun, Riera; Keane.