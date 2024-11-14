➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trent rumours dismissed & Jota out of next 3 games – Latest Liverpool FC News

A key update on Diogo Jota‘s injury progress has emerged, while rumours of Trent Alexander-Arnold not wanting to sign a new Liverpool deal have been dismissed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota goes down with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thankfully, the Reds have fared well without Jota in the past six matches, but his return still can’t come soon enough.

According to an update from The Athletic‘s James Pearce, the Portuguese will likely be back “about a week after the international break.”

This means Jota is expected to miss the following games, including the huge Anfield double-header against Real Madrid and Man City:

It looks like the Premier League meeting at Newcastle on December 4 is Jota’s most likely return date, in what will be a huge boost for Arne Slot.

It will then be a case of us all praying that he can actually stay fit for a long period!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cody Gakpo has revealed that talks with Slot have got him playing like “the old me”, due to being used in his strongest role. He looks so much more dangerous on the left wing

More from This Is Anfield

  • OPINION: Jack Lusby has looked into what’s going wrong for Pepijn Lijnders at Salzburg, following a tough start in charge this season

Elsewhere in the football world today

Referee David Coote during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2024.

  • UEFA have officially opened an investigation into David Coote, following the leak of a video of him snorting a white powder during Euro 2024 (PA)
  • Harry Kane has voiced his displeasure at some England teammates withdrawing from international duty through injury. Remember how awful he was at the Euros when half-fit?! (Sky Sports)
  • In a surprise appointment, Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as Roma’s new head coach, in what is his third spell in charge there. He’s 73 now!

Liverpool FC: On this day

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 5, 2003: Liverpool's manager Ge?rard Houllier walks out to face Manchester United during the Premiership match at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 1998, Gerard Houllier took charge of his first-ever game as sole Liverpool manager.

Sadly, it proved to be a disappointing afternoon at Anfield, as the Reds lost 3-1 to Leeds in the Premier League, despite Robbie Fowler‘s penalty giving them the lead.

Thankfully, Houllier’s six-year spell as Liverpool boss was largely successful, with the treble cup win in 2000/01 his crowning achievement.

The Frenchman’s passing in December 2020 was a sad moment. Reds supporters will always think fondly of him.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024