A key update on Diogo Jota‘s injury progress has emerged, while rumours of Trent Alexander-Arnold not wanting to sign a new Liverpool deal have been dismissed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Thankfully, the Reds have fared well without Jota in the past six matches, but his return still can’t come soon enough.

According to an update from The Athletic‘s James Pearce, the Portuguese will likely be back “about a week after the international break.”

This means Jota is expected to miss the following games, including the huge Anfield double-header against Real Madrid and Man City:

It looks like the Premier League meeting at Newcastle on December 4 is Jota’s most likely return date, in what will be a huge boost for Arne Slot.

It will then be a case of us all praying that he can actually stay fit for a long period!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Speaking to This Is Anfield, David Lynch dismissed Spanish reports claiming Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool he will not sign a new contract – instead, talks are said to be ongoing

Liverpool want to keep Mo Salah and he is keen on staying put, according to an update from Pearce. Just give him what he deserves!

Liverpool’s stance on Martin Zubimendi has been explained, with the Reds still “100 percent” interested

Federico Chiesa is being given a “mini pre-season” by Liverpool, as they look to overcome his current fitness battle. Some saw this coming a mile off!

Jarell Quansah has been called up to the England squad after a NINTH player pulled out. Could he and Curtis Jones make their senior international debuts this week?

Cody Gakpo has revealed that talks with Slot have got him playing like “the old me”, due to being used in his strongest role. He looks so much more dangerous on the left wing

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield spoke with comedian John Bishop to discuss life as a Liverpool fan, including his favourite Anfield memories and Jurgen Klopp

OPINION: Jack Lusby has looked into what’s going wrong for Pepijn Lijnders at Salzburg, following a tough start in charge this season

Elsewhere in the football world today

UEFA have officially opened an investigation into David Coote, following the leak of a video of him snorting a white powder during Euro 2024 (PA)

Harry Kane has voiced his displeasure at some England teammates withdrawing from international duty through injury. Remember how awful he was at the Euros when half-fit?! (Sky Sports)

In a surprise appointment, Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as Roma’s new head coach, in what is his third spell in charge there. He’s 73 now!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1998, Gerard Houllier took charge of his first-ever game as sole Liverpool manager.

Sadly, it proved to be a disappointing afternoon at Anfield, as the Reds lost 3-1 to Leeds in the Premier League, despite Robbie Fowler‘s penalty giving them the lead.

Thankfully, Houllier’s six-year spell as Liverpool boss was largely successful, with the treble cup win in 2000/01 his crowning achievement.

The Frenchman’s passing in December 2020 was a sad moment. Reds supporters will always think fondly of him.