After scoring the winner against Leicester, Trent Alexander-Arnold responded emphatically to a section of Liverpool supporters who booed him as he came off the bench.

Having missed Liverpool’s last four matches, Alexander-Arnold returned to the bench and subsequently came on for the last 20 minutes against Leicester.

In front of just over 3,000 travelling supporters, the No. 66 replaced Conor Bradley and initially was booed by a section of fans before others began to sing his name.

There was even the odd argument in the away end between fans who disagreed.

Of course, the 26-year-old then had his say as he powered home a winner and raced to the away end with his shirt off in a show of defiance.

Look at what it MEANS! ? Trent Alexander-Arnold fires Liverpool ahead and what a celebration to match! ? pic.twitter.com/jvN4qwhfz7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2025

You can read, yourself, into what the celebration means, but what we can be sure of is that Alexander-Arnold certainly cares.

It will be interesting to see how the right-back is received upon his return to Anfield next weekend – you would imagine the divide would be similar again.

At the end of the match, Alexander-Arnold was well received and shared an applause with supporters as he was pushed towards the visiting supporters by Virgil van Dijk.

The right-back told Sky Sports: “The away fans are always amazing. The fans have been amazing. They’ve pushed us to the end every game. As much as we do it for ourselves and our family, we do it for the fans as well.

“To be so close to sealing, for some of us, a second league title, especially in front of fans, will be so special.”

With it being a day Liverpool could potentially win the league, you would expect many to be focused on the task at hand, beating Tottenham.

However, there will certainly be some in the stands who wish to give Alexander-Arnold a piece of their mind as he flirts with a move to Real Madrid.

Any audible criticism would be heightened if the Reds were putting in a below-par showing, hopefully something Liverpool can avoid against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Reds have faced Tottenham three times this season, thrashing them 6-3 in December’s Premier League fixture in London.

The League Cup semi-finals then saw Tottenham scrape a 1-0 win at home before Liverpool made light work of their opposition with a 4-0 win at Anfield in the second leg.

Alexander-Arnold may not start the Reds’ next match, but he will be involved in some capacity at Anfield.