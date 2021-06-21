This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds winger in-demand & contrasting transfer news on full-back duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool aren’t being linked with buying five new players today! Nope, the other half of the rumour mill has rolled around: Monday has the Reds selling almost that many.

 

Welsh duo could depart Anfield

Separate rumours, but neat enough that we’ll collate them for you here. Harry Wilson and Neco Williams are enjoying their summers with Wales at Euro 2020 – but neither could form part of the LFC squad next term.

That’s if today’s news is to be believed, with up to six sides keen on signing our Welsh winger Wilson, who was on loan in the Championship last term. Liverpool rejected £12m a year ago and it’s believed they still hold strong with their £15m valuation.

His eventual departure is expected by most, but Neco Williams‘ future seemed to be at Anfield for most – until local reports suggested he has been made available for £10m.

The key here is that Neco himself has suggested he wants regular starting action, which he simply won’t get with Trent ahead of him for Jurgen Klopp.

 

Reds rumours of the day

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Konstantinos 'Kostas' Tsimikas during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. Liverpool won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dusan Vlahovic is good enough to start for Liverpool, Juventus or Spurs, says the director who signed him at Fiorentina. Is he the one the Reds want this summer in attack?

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Barcelona are still saying the ESL is set to go ahead at some point and claim Liverpool were the real ringleaders behind the plans

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • And despite showings of anonymity and ineptitude, Southgate says Kane will start up front for England again when they face Czech Republic

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: Jadon Sancho of Dortmund celebrates a not given goal after video assistant referee (VAR) during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on February 8, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixtures are at the same time – Russia vs Denmark is the one with most riding on it, assuming Belgium beat Finland.

 

