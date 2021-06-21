Reds winger in-demand & contrasting transfer news on full-back duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool aren’t being linked with buying five new players today! Nope, the other half of the rumour mill has rolled around: Monday has the Reds selling almost that many.

Welsh duo could depart Anfield

Separate rumours, but neat enough that we’ll collate them for you here. Harry Wilson and Neco Williams are enjoying their summers with Wales at Euro 2020 – but neither could form part of the LFC squad next term.

That’s if today’s news is to be believed, with up to six sides keen on signing our Welsh winger Wilson, who was on loan in the Championship last term. Liverpool rejected £12m a year ago and it’s believed they still hold strong with their £15m valuation.

His eventual departure is expected by most, but Neco Williams‘ future seemed to be at Anfield for most – until local reports suggested he has been made available for £10m.

The key here is that Neco himself has suggested he wants regular starting action, which he simply won’t get with Trent ahead of him for Jurgen Klopp.

Reds rumours of the day

Sepp van den Berg isn’t a rumour, more fact: he has returned to Preston on loan for the whole of 2021/22 season after impressing there last term

Kostas Tsimikas is another full-back who might be on the way out; the Italian media suggest Klopp hasn’t warmed to him and he’s seen as a low-cost option for Napoli, possibly even a loan this summer

Dusan Vlahovic is good enough to start for Liverpool, Juventus or Spurs, says the director who signed him at Fiorentina. Is he the one the Reds want this summer in attack?

Latest Liverpool FC news

Reds fans have made their votes on the futures of five players…and only feel one of them should stay this summer

Here’s when every Liverpool squad member’s contract is due to expire – with work on this summer to renew several of them

Barcelona are still saying the ESL is set to go ahead at some point and claim Liverpool were the real ringleaders behind the plans

And Liverpool fans want Tsimikas and Williams to get more chances next season, rather than be sold to raise funds this summer

Euro 2020 latest

Xherdan Shaqiri broke another national team record when he rattled in two for Switzerland on Sunday

Scotland have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid and will miss their last group game

And despite showings of anonymity and ineptitude, Southgate says Kane will start up front for England again when they face Czech Republic

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Harry Kane is the subject of a £100m bid from Man City as the summer plans start to crank up

Jadon Sancho will cost £77m this summer and there will be no lowering of the price, say Dortmund

Joaquin Correa could move to Arsenal as part of an exchange deal with Lucas Torreira, having previously been linked with the Reds

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixtures are at the same time – Russia vs Denmark is the one with most riding on it, assuming Belgium beat Finland.