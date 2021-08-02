2 midfielders linked for late move & duo back for Chelsea – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are closing in on the big Chelsea match, but first we’ve news of transfer stories, contract extensions and international duty for you.

Reds in Italy to watch Damsgaard

Liverpool are in the running for Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard, if rumours are to be believed.

The Danish attacker shone in the summer at Euro 2020 and the Reds are far from alone in being admirers – though we were in attendance for Monday night’s game against AC Milan.

We’ll see if that transpires into a bid for him, but again, it’s worth noting that local rumours have said no moves for attackers unless Origi leaves as well as Shaqiri.

Elsewhere, we’ve come up with a list of 12 moves which could still go through this week involving Reds.

And Spanish media remain insistent Liverpool still want Saul – but Atletico’s man is in line for Man United or Chelsea instead of us.

Reds’ latest extended deal

Fans are understandably delighted and have praised the work the Reds have done this summer within the squad

Robbo himself says he’s fit and ready to face Chelsea if needed and is hoping no more injuries come his way

Latest Liverpool FC news

Danny Murphy is actually a dinosaur, one of those Talksport types increasingly angered by anything different, new or intelligent. Thankfully, Thomas Gronnemark can throw a ball at him harder than anyone in the world

Fabinho is back in training and Arsene Wenger paid a visit – while Brazil’s national team are reportedly confident they’ll have the three Reds players available on international duty, despite quarantine concerns

Finally, teenage full-back Conor Bradley has kept his place in the Northern Ireland squad – though he hasn’t yet played for the Reds’ first team

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Weston McKennie is rumoured to be of interest to Spurs, but they’ll have to put some sort of wizarding charm on Juventus first as they intend to part-exchange Moussa Sissoko for him

Eduardo Camavinga is on Man United‘s wishlist, but they are worried he would prefer Real Madrid or PSG. So, clubs with actual managers, then

Willian is off to Flamengo, assuming they don’t make him pass a medical, meaning last summer’s big success of a deal for Arsenal cost them around £17m in wages for each goal scored, which was one. Against a relegated club

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Heart emojis for Robbo.

There’s no place I’d rather be! Love it to bits here, it’s home. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support from day one until now. My focus is on working even harder so we can achieve more great memories together #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5vPrOPaLXN — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 24, 2021

Forest vs Wolves is our pick of the League Cup games. PSV vs Benfica is a quality Champions League qualifier option.