Thiago back in training & Reds’ early pre-season plans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just a couple of days from resuming on-pitch action, with an FA Cup clash quickly followed up by a return to Premier League games. A full squad is needed!

Reds in talks to face Man United in pre-season

This was a possibility on home soil post-Old Trafford break-in, you might remember, before it was deemed a bit of a risk.

But now the Reds and the Red Devils may well face-off in pre-season, with Liverpool in talks over a trip to the Far East ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

It’ll be three summers since we went on one of our usual overseas tours come the close-season, due to Covid and travel restrictions, but preliminary discussions have us contemplating the match-up taking place in Thailand.

All pre-season details will be brought to you right here on TIA when confirmed of course – there will be the usual domestic clashes and warm-weather European training camp at some stage too, no doubt.

AFCON and Anfield

Our game against Leeds United was an enforced cancellation earlier this season and the rescheduled game will now be played later this month

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training! After quite a spell out we’ll have to see how long it takes him to get match-ready, but it’s a huge boost to Klopp’s midfield options for the run-in

Latest Liverpool FC news

And here’s why the Reds could still yet conclude one more piece of transfer business on the outgoing side within the next couple of weeks

Latest Premier League chat

Eder Militao is now also on Chelsea‘s shortlist, as they look to lose three centre-backs for nothing this summer and replace them with huge-money additions who definitely fit into FFP restrictions despite still-limited income

Paulo Dybala has been offered to the mighty magnificent Liverpool, yes, but also Spurs, United, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. Isn’t this just…someone sending an email to their “Premier League list”, or else playing FM 2022 and clicking “offer to all clubs”? Or maybe even just totally making up a rumour to claim you were “right” if he just happens to move to any potential English club…

Ousmane Dembele will join either Man United or Juventus, Barcelona believe. Perhaps they’ve just tried to pick out the two big clubs most likely to have worse recruitment policies than themselves?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Curtis being Curtis!

Tonight it’s Cameroon vs Egypt and Mo’s chance to reach the final against Sadio – and let the hosts’ striker know why he shouldn’t be getting all Shania Twain about things in future.