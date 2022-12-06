With only 227 appearances between them, can you remember the Liverpool players to feature for the club since 1960? It may be our toughest quiz yet!

To put it into perspective, a total of 60 players have made more appearances on their own than these 13 have managed combined.

That is, of course, not to detract from their achievements, but it simply puts into context the challenge facing you in our latest Liverpool alphabet name quiz.

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through O, but can you remember those with ‘P’ last names?

Many of those in this quiz could be considered academy graduates – with others among the club’s more obscure signings from the continent.

Here are the rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘P’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

You’ve got 6 minutes – and this one is hard!

