QUIZ – Can you guess Liverpool’s 9 World Cup winners?

There have been nine World Cup-winning players to represent Liverpool over the years, think you can correctly identify them in the list below?

Over the last 92 years, eight different nations have won the World Cup across 21 tournaments.

And the latest final is nearly upon us, with Ibrahima Konate one step away from adding his name to an exclusive list should France successfully defend their title against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Liverpool have had nine different representatives lift the World Cup, with five of those doing so while a Red.

Here, we want to see if you can correctly identify those nine players from this list. Good luck!

You’ve got 5 minutes and 9 chances to pick them out!

