Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years.
Brendan Rodgers made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)
Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)
Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the 2018 Champions League final (Steven Paston/PA)
Klopp brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)
Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Klopp even features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)
Klopp guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Klopp is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)
