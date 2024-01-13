★ PREMIUM
13 of the best photos from Jurgen Klopp’s glittering Anfield career

Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years.


Brendan Rodgers made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)


Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (20) celebrates with his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.
Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)


Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final, Second Leg at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 2, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Roma. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the 2018 Champions League final (Steven Paston/PA)


Klopp brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)


Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)


Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)


Klopp even features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)


Klopp guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)


Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)


Klopp is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)


But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp to leave Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

