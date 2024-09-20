The big news of the day is that Alisson is a serious doubt for Bournemouth‘s visit, while the truth behind news of Trent Alexander-Arnold buying his own club is revealed.

We would like to say Alisson picking up a fitness issue is a shock, but we have been here before.

Arne Slot revealed the goalkeeper has a “slight issue with one of his muscles” that pre-dated the trip to Milan, but that match is where “he felt [it] more and more.”

It was later reported that the issue is with his hamstring, and we can only hope it is not the same leg that saw him miss months of action earlier this year!

He was not involved in training on Friday, and Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to get his first minutes of the season against Bournemouth.

Slot’s 23-man squad trained at the AXA on Friday, and with the exception of Alisson and Harvey Elliott, every senior player was accounted for. That’s a relief!

The Anfield atmosphere has been a concern, and Slot knows his side “have to do better” to help – but he also shared his wishes for fans to give them an “extra push”

Trent had been linked with an £84 million bid to become owner of French club Nantes, but that was quickly refuted as “not true at all” – it would be wild for a current player to own another club

Darwin Nunez has yet to start a game this season but Slot says he “will get his chance,” emphasising that the key to getting in the side is with “the work we do without the ball”

Alexis Mac Allister says the squad is feeling “really positive about what is ahead” under Slot – these next few months will tell us a lot more (LFC)

Opposition Q&A: Ahead of Saturday’s match, we got insight from a Cherries fan and they told us “aggressive” Bournemouth could see them either suffer or shine

Women preview: After finishing fourth last season, Matt Beard’s side are aiming to break into the European spots – there’s a lot of optimism for a season that gets underway on Sunday

Full press conference: There was a lot to discuss for Slot, including the Anfield atmosphere, rotation, plus Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez‘s way into the XI

Alisson injury record: Sadly, we’ve had to be without our No. 1 many times before – so much in fact that he has the worst injury record among the league’s top keepers!

Lineup options: There’s every chance Slot opts for his usual XI – with the exception of Alisson – on Saturday, but Cody Gakpo should be in the mix, writes Joanna Durkan

There’s a lot of talk about the relentless schedule and Pep Guardiola has said, “If something is going to change, it must come from the players.” It’s hard seeing FIFA or UEFA opting against lining their pockets (BBC)

Former Liverpool Women goalkeeper Rylee Foster has signed a deal with Everton, she’s had a miraculous return to football after a car accident that left her with a broken neck in seven places

The former agent of ex-Red Bobby Duncan, Saif Alrubie, recently filed a multi-million-pound lawsuit against Chelsea, who are now applying for the case to be thrown out due to it being submitted incorrectly (The Telegraph)

On this day in 2020 – Thiago made his debut for Liverpool in a 2-0 win against Chelsea at an empty Stamford Bridge.

And what a debut it was. There was a lot of anticipation to see him in action and he came on at halftime to set a new record for the most successful passes in 45 minutes or less in the Premier League.

He finished with 75 passes, and immediately there was excitement for what he could offer the defending champions. His body, though, had other plans in mind.

It is wild that four years have come and gone, with the Spaniard no longer at the club after leaving in the summer with 98 appearances to his name. We really wish we could have seen more of him!