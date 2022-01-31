Deadline day latest and Keita returns – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool were surprisingly busy over the weekend, landing the transfer of Luis Diaz and plotting another move for Fabio Carvalho. Deadline day has been about outgoings, too!
Nat Phillips heads out on Championship loan
After links with West Ham, Newcastle, Watford and other top-flight clubs overseas, it’s a surprise instead to see Nat Phillips drop down a division.
He has gone to Bournemouth on a loan deal for the rest of the season, looking to help them get promoted back to the Premier League and get himself regular game time in the process.
Local reports suggest they have an option to make the deal permanent, perhaps contingent on them earning promotion, but either way it might be a bit of a risk for the Reds in terms of his value rising or decreasing depending on how he fares elsewhere.
Good luck to him in any case, the Bolton Baresi!
Latest Deadline Day news and ones to watch!
Plenty of rumours and dealings are ongoing, with the Premier League deadline for incoming deals set at 11pm GMT. In Scotland it's an hour later and overseas leagues have their own rules too. Meantime, here's all the latest this evening:
- Taki Minamino is still wanted by other clubs but the most recent reports have him “desperate” to stay at Liverpool and play his part for the rest of the season – with matters complicated by his presence on international duty
- Neco Williams could yet be departing with the club having received offers for him – but again it’s likely to be a loan more than a permanent deal initially
- Fabio Carvalho looks to be the only other potential incoming deal; here’s the state of play over our move for the Fulham youngster – and here’s what fans are saying about him being part of the next big rebuild of the team
Latest Liverpool FC news
- On AFCON news, Salah and Mane were able to meet up after both teams won their quarter-finals – they’re on course to meet in the final right now! Meanwhile, Naby Keita is back on Merseyside and back in training already, a boost to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad
- LFC Women racked up a six-goal win in the FA Cup at the weekend – including a hat-trick for defender Leighanne Robe who had never previously scored for us!
- Finally, two bits of South American news: Maxi Rodriguez is set to play for the Reds in a charity match, while Kopites who play Fantasy Football now know Luis Diaz’s pricetag after joining the Reds!
Latest Premier League chat
- Wout Weghorst is in at Burnley for £12m, or 60% of a Chris Wood. Bet he outscores him 2:1 between now and May, too
- Antonio Conte might now have the shadow of a hint of a pretence of a smile across his craggy, smokey, weather-beaten face after Spurs got Kulusevski on loan, Bentancur permanent, binned Ndombele back to Lyon and Dele Alli to Everton
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absurdly massive wages handed to him by Arsenal are a problem. Who could ever have foreseen this issue arising?!
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith, and Dom Solanke and somehow Bournemouth keep buying Liverpool players bless their absolute hearts
— nate (@natefc) January 31, 2022
Tonight you can eagerly watch deadline day in all it’s yellow glory, waiting to see why Jesse Lingard fails to move anywhere again.
Fan Comments