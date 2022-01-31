Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Deadline day latest and Keita returns – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool were surprisingly busy over the weekend, landing the transfer of Luis Diaz and plotting another move for Fabio Carvalho. Deadline day has been about outgoings, too!

 

Nat Phillips heads out on Championship loan

After links with West Ham, Newcastle, Watford and other top-flight clubs overseas, it’s a surprise instead to see Nat Phillips drop down a division.

He has gone to Bournemouth on a loan deal for the rest of the season, looking to help them get promoted back to the Premier League and get himself regular game time in the process.

Local reports suggest they have an option to make the deal permanent, perhaps contingent on them earning promotion, but either way it might be a bit of a risk for the Reds in terms of his value rising or decreasing depending on how he fares elsewhere.

Good luck to him in any case, the Bolton Baresi!

 

Latest Deadline Day news and ones to watch!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Neco Williams during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0, 2-0 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Plenty of rumours and dealings are ongoing, with the Premier League deadline for incoming deals set at 11pm GMT. In Scotland it’s an hour later and overseas leagues have their own rules too, so stay tuned to This Is Anfield and head to our Confirmed Transfers page for news of when anything regarding the Reds is sealed! Meantime, here’s all the latest this evening:

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Antonio Conte during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Wout Weghorst is in at Burnley for £12m, or 60% of a Chris Wood. Bet he outscores him 2:1 between now and May, too
  • Antonio Conte might now have the shadow of a hint of a pretence of a smile across his craggy, smokey, weather-beaten face after Spurs got Kulusevski on loan, Bentancur permanent, binned Ndombele back to Lyon and Dele Alli to Everton
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absurdly massive wages handed to him by Arsenal are a problem. Who could ever have foreseen this issue arising?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight you can eagerly watch deadline day in all it’s yellow glory, waiting to see why Jesse Lingard fails to move anywhere again.

 

