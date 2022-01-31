Deadline day latest and Keita returns – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool were surprisingly busy over the weekend, landing the transfer of Luis Diaz and plotting another move for Fabio Carvalho. Deadline day has been about outgoings, too!

Nat Phillips heads out on Championship loan

After links with West Ham, Newcastle, Watford and other top-flight clubs overseas, it’s a surprise instead to see Nat Phillips drop down a division.

He has gone to Bournemouth on a loan deal for the rest of the season, looking to help them get promoted back to the Premier League and get himself regular game time in the process.

Local reports suggest they have an option to make the deal permanent, perhaps contingent on them earning promotion, but either way it might be a bit of a risk for the Reds in terms of his value rising or decreasing depending on how he fares elsewhere.

Good luck to him in any case, the Bolton Baresi!

Latest Deadline Day news and ones to watch!

Plenty of rumours and dealings are ongoing, with the Premier League deadline for incoming deals set at 11pm GMT. In Scotland it’s an hour later and overseas leagues have their own rules too, so stay tuned to This Is Anfield and head to our Confirmed Transfers page for news of when anything regarding the Reds is sealed! Meantime, here’s all the latest this evening:

Taki Minamino is still wanted by other clubs but the most recent reports have him “desperate” to stay at Liverpool and play his part for the rest of the season – with matters complicated by his presence on international duty

Latest Liverpool FC news

LFC Women racked up a six-goal win in the FA Cup at the weekend – including a hat-trick for defender Leighanne Robe who had never previously scored for us!

Latest Premier League chat

Wout Weghorst is in at Burnley for £12m, or 60% of a Chris Wood. Bet he outscores him 2:1 between now and May, too

Antonio Conte might now have the shadow of a hint of a pretence of a smile across his craggy, smokey, weather-beaten face after Spurs got Kulusevski on loan, Bentancur permanent, binned Ndombele back to Lyon and Dele Alli to Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absurdly massive wages handed to him by Arsenal are a problem. Who could ever have foreseen this issue arising?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith, and Dom Solanke and somehow Bournemouth keep buying Liverpool players bless their absolute hearts — nate (@natefc) January 31, 2022

Tonight you can eagerly watch deadline day in all it’s yellow glory, waiting to see why Jesse Lingard fails to move anywhere again.