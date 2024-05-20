Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and, as he departs, the vice-captain paid tribute to his legendary manager.

And just like that, Klopp’s time in charge of the Reds is over.

An incredible occasion on Sunday saw the German say his goodbyes to supporters, pulling off a superb speech that hailed the fans and looked ahead to life under Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the undisputed poster boys of Klopp’s reign at Anfield, maturing from teenage debutant to world-class creative maestro.

He has grown to become Liverpool’s vice-captain, surely the future skipper after Virgil van Dijk, and he will continue to be a vital player for many years.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Alexander-Arnold shared a touching video of his journey with Klopp at Anfield, starting with his debut against Tottenham back in 2016.

The clip goes on to show many of the warm embraces between the pair, as well as some of the right-back’s goals and celebrations.

Alexander-Arnold has now racked up 310 appearances for Liverpool, notching 79 assists and 19 goals, not to mention winning eight trophies in total.

While the 25-year-old’s remarkable natural talent always gave him a great chance of making the grade, Klopp’s influence on him has been huge.

He has turned him into one of the best attacking full-backs of his generation, and he could yet have another decade at the top.

Alexander-Arnold will hope to have a similarly special relationship with incoming manager Slot – if it’s anything close to his and Klopp’s, it will be very strong.