With the year drawing to a close, we take a look back over the best This Is Anfield had to offer throughout 2021, from big-name interviews to fascinating stories.

The big Klopp interview

To mark his six-year anniversary of taking over at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp sat down with This Is Anfield editor Matt Ladson to talk through his time with the club so far.

In a 13-minute exclusive interview, the boss also talked about things he would have done differently along with advice to his past self.

Klopp picked out Steven Gerrard as the one former Reds player he wished he could have managed, and talked his future plans and the one thing that surprised him about Liverpool.

Read through Matt’s feature on the interview in full here.

Other interviews

Throughout 2021, This Is Anfield also spoke to a number of other interesting names linked to the club, including head of nutrition Mona Nemmer, who settled the ketchup debate!

And with This Is Anfield sponsoring Liverpool youngster Paul Glatzel throughout his loan spell with Tranmere, he sat down to discuss his hopes for the future.

The Voice of Anfield, George Sephton, also gave his unique take on life with the club.

LFC stories

A host of interesting stories have been covered throughout the year, too, starting with Anfield’s famous red nets and why Klopp got rid of them, as told by Chris McLoughlin.

Joanna Durkan reflected on the failed Super League breakaway and explained how it wasn’t the first attempt Liverpool had made, while Jeff Goulding paid a brilliant tribute to the great Bill Shankly.

Goulding also told the story of Bob Paisley the player, a diminutive, title-winning left-half, and on Armistice Day, Kieran Smith remembered Wilfred Watson, the Liverpool striker killed in World War I.

Appreciating Liverpool players

While the present and future are both bright for Liverpool, the year gone by has seen many writers take a look back in praise of those who shone in the past.

This has included a host of legendary names who sadly passed away in 2021, including Ian St John, while the news of Terry McDermott‘s dementia diagnosis saw Steven Speed pay homage.

Steven Scragg looked back on the career of the man of a million disguises, Bruce Grobbelaar, while Henry Jackson praised two more recent icons in Dirk Kuyt and Sami Hyypia.

Photos

Want to see more of Liverpool FC and the city?

Check out 20 stunning photos of Liverpool here, along with the best of the Reds’ trophy parades over 54 successful years.

How about This Was Anfield, with 37 amazing images of the stadium through the years?

Video

