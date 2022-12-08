Thirty-eight players whose surnames begin with ‘S’ have played for Liverpool since 1960. How many can you name in 12 minutes?

Some of the Reds’ best-ever players don a last name that starts with ‘S’, and although 38 may seem like a big number, we think you can tick off the majority of these in no time.

There are two on this list who are currently playing for the club, and we’ve already given one away!

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through R, but can you remember those with ‘S’ last names?

Here are the rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘S’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

We’re giving you 12 minutes

Try the rest of our Liverpool last name quizzes!