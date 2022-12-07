Since 1960, there have been 20 Liverpool players who have surnames beginning with ‘R’, can you name the lot in 10 minutes?

There are several iconic Liverpool players on this list. The 20 between them have played 2,558 games for Liverpool so far.

Two currently play for the club, and another is one of the best goalscorers in the game’s history.

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through P, but can you remember those with ‘R’ last names?

Here are the rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘P’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

You’ve got 10 minutes – GO!

Try the rest of our Liverpool last name quizzes!