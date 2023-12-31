It is almost time to bid 2023 farewell, and it has been another one to remember for This Is Anfield and here, we take a look at the very best of what we have had to offer throughout the year.

Anfield Road End expansion footage

The development of the new stand has not been straightforward for the club, and This Is Anfield has been on hand with exclusive footage and updates to keep you in the loop.

From drone footage inside the new stand to the installation of glass work, a view from seats in the stand, the removal of the old roof, the laying of the new pitch and updates on the upper tier – we have had it all.

It has been quite the process, and our cameras have captured it all – we’re moving ever close to 61,000 at Anfield and it will certainly have been worth the wait.

All our Anfield Road End progress videos can be found here.

Interviews

We have had the pleasure of talking to a number of former players and legends throughout the year, including Ian Rush, Jan Molby, Sami Hyypia and Robbie Keane.

In September, Peter Crouch sat down for a chat with us and shared some of his brilliant Liverpool memories and moments, and why Rafa Benitez left him saying, “F**king hell! Cheers Rafa!” – you can read the interview or watch it here.

Ragnar Klavan shared his time under Jurgen Klopp with us, how he feels about the viral ‘Klavan Turn’ and the time he swapped his football boots for dancing shoes!

Finally, if you want to feel inspired and in awe then you must check out our chat with Liverpool fan Johnny Ward, who told us all about his incredible climb to the top of Mount Everest.

Features

We are fortunate to have a talented group of contributors who share stories and insight with us all, and this year proved another to remember for analysis, insight, fan stories and wide-ranging opinions.

David Lynch shared the incredible rise of Dominik Szoboszlai – A genius with ‘confidence bordering on arrogance’. Editor Matt Ladson spoke to the man who brokered the deal to spare us of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Sam Millne took a look at the historic connection between Liverpool and Celtic, plus the story of Liverpool’s first European away supporter, while Joanna Durkan shared how the Reds were involved in a match-fixing scandal with Man United in 1915.

And we have enjoyed brilliant tactical analysis from Harry McMullen – you can find them all here – plus we have Jack Lusby to thank for expert views on the talent from the academy.

Quizzes

We love a good quiz over here at This Is Anfield, and we’ve tested your brains quite a bit over the year!

There has been a little bit of everything, from testing your knowledge and memory on current Reds and events, to former managers and players and everything in between. Here’s just a small sample:

You can find our full catalog of quizzes here.

Photos

Going through the photo archive is always an enlightening experience, especially when you turn the clock back through the decades all the way to the 1890s.

Our photo collections this year have included a look back at the Reds in the 1890-50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, 26 incredible squad photos, plus every Liverpool mural – and where to find them in the city.

TIA on YouTube!

Finally, be sure to check out and subscribe to the This Is Anfield YouTube channel, if you haven’t already, we have everything you could wish to watch.

From Klopp’s pre and post-match press conferences to training prior to European games, interviews, footage from the stands, historical features, player analysis and Anfield updates.

We have a ton of timeless footage, so go check out all we have to offer, you won’t regret it!

A thanks from us to you…

Another year over and another year of incredible support from you, our readers.

All of us at This Is Anfield would like to thank you for supporting what we do, leaving comments and interacting with us across our website and social media platforms.

Bigger and better in 2024, see you then! Up the Reds.