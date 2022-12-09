How many Liverpool players who have last names beginning with ‘T’ or ‘V’ can you name in eight minutes?

Since 1960, there have been 18 players to have played for Liverpool with ‘T’ or ‘V’ surnames, with three of them still currently contracted to the club.

The image above will help you get started, and to help you out, we’ve provided the number of appearances they made for the club, their positions, and their nationalities below.

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through S, but can you remember those with ‘T’ or ‘V’ last names?

Here are the rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘T’ or ‘V’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

We’re giving you 8 minutes

