Reds to ‘compromise’ for Thiago & PL trophy special – Liverpool FC Roundup

Reds and Bayern to “compromise” on Thiago

Is it happening? Are you convinced? The Thiago Alcantara rumours aren’t going away and today a Bavarian news outlet suggests the midfielder has said his goodbyes.

Abendzeitung reports that the Bayern Munich man “sees his future at Anfield” and that Jurgen Klopp sees him as the “missing piece of the puzzle”.

There remains a €10 million gap between what the Reds want to pay and where Bayern value the man with one year left on his deal, but the outlet suggests a “compromise” is likely to be found.

The former Barca man has even had his final social evening with team-mates, according to the report, and now just wants to win the Champions League with his current club, before making the Reds his new one.

You can understand the appeal of a move to Merseyside…

Southampton want Adam Lallana when he leaves the Reds this summer (Express)

The Reds will add Polish teenager Mateusz Musialowski to the Academy next season after a bid was accepted for the 16-year-old (FI)

Curtis Jones has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award (PL)

Academy player Niall Brookwell is heading to Newcastle United U23s after turning down Sunderland (Sund Echo)

Newcastle want to loan Luka Jovic from Real Madrid who really don’t like buying people to come into the team and actually play (Shields Gazette)

Man City and PSG will fight it out for Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who is another of those players like Gnabry that Arsenal decided to bin off for a nominal fee. What a club (Le10Sport)

Chelsea‘s Willian has now agreed a deal with Arsenal instead, as he looks to turn his back on a proposed move to Spurs for a second time (ESPN)

But in turn, Spurs are still confident Saints midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will pick them over Everton, because, well, it’s Everton (Guardian)

