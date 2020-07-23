Reds to ‘compromise’ for Thiago & PL trophy special – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have their hands on a brand-new shiny trophy, the rumour mill keeps churning and we’ve got hours and hours of content for you about it all. Life is good as a Red!
Reds and Bayern to “compromise” on Thiago
Is it happening? Are you convinced? The Thiago Alcantara rumours aren’t going away and today a Bavarian news outlet suggests the midfielder has said his goodbyes.
Abendzeitung reports that the Bayern Munich man “sees his future at Anfield” and that Jurgen Klopp sees him as the “missing piece of the puzzle”.
There remains a €10 million gap between what the Reds want to pay and where Bayern value the man with one year left on his deal, but the outlet suggests a “compromise” is likely to be found.
The former Barca man has even had his final social evening with team-mates, according to the report, and now just wants to win the Champions League with his current club, before making the Reds his new one.
You can understand the appeal of a move to Merseyside…
Outside the trophy party
Want some more news outside of last night? We’ve got you covered there, too!
- Klopp has predicted his two Reds players who will make a more massive contribution next season
- Rhian Brewster scored an absolute worldie to help send Swansea into the play-offs
- And Sadio Mane‘s incredible form should see him named player of the year, says Ian Rush
Quickfire LFC news
- Southampton want Adam Lallana when he leaves the Reds this summer (Express)
- The Reds will add Polish teenager Mateusz Musialowski to the Academy next season after a bid was accepted for the 16-year-old (FI)
- Curtis Jones has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award (PL)
- Academy player Niall Brookwell is heading to Newcastle United U23s after turning down Sunderland (Sund Echo)
Around the Prem
- Newcastle want to loan Luka Jovic from Real Madrid who really don’t like buying people to come into the team and actually play (Shields Gazette)
- Man City and PSG will fight it out for Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who is another of those players like Gnabry that Arsenal decided to bin off for a nominal fee. What a club (Le10Sport)
- Chelsea‘s Willian has now agreed a deal with Arsenal instead, as he looks to turn his back on a proposed move to Spurs for a second time (ESPN)
- But in turn, Spurs are still confident Saints midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will pick them over Everton, because, well, it’s Everton (Guardian)
Tweet of the day
NABY LAD! ?#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/15P0hluKkB
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 23, 2020
This player, this trophy, this team!
Fan Comments