Reds to ‘compromise’ for Thiago & PL trophy special – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have their hands on a brand-new shiny trophy, the rumour mill keeps churning and we’ve got hours and hours of content for you about it all. Life is good as a Red!

 

Reds and Bayern to “compromise” on Thiago

Is it happening? Are you convinced? The Thiago Alcantara rumours aren’t going away and today a Bavarian news outlet suggests the midfielder has said his goodbyes.

Abendzeitung reports that the Bayern Munich man “sees his future at Anfield” and that Jurgen Klopp sees him as the “missing piece of the puzzle”.

There remains a €10 million gap between what the Reds want to pay and where Bayern value the man with one year left on his deal, but the outlet suggests a “compromise” is likely to be found.

The former Barca man has even had his final social evening with team-mates, according to the report, and now just wants to win the Champions League with his current club, before making the Reds his new one.

You can understand the appeal of a move to Merseyside…

 

Premier League trophy: A dozen moments of magic

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Outside the trophy party

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 2, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp with Naby Keita after the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. This was Liverpool's first game as Premier League 2019/20 Champions. Manchester City won 4-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

Want some more news outside of last night? We’ve got you covered there, too!

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Adam Lallana kisses the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Reds will add Polish teenager Mateusz Musialowski to the Academy next season after a bid was accepted for the 16-year-old (FI)
  • Academy player Niall Brookwell is heading to Newcastle United U23s after turning down Sunderland (Sund Echo)

 

Around the Prem

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2017: Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action against Burnley during the FA Premier League match at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle want to loan Luka Jovic from Real Madrid who really don’t like buying people to come into the team and actually play (Shields Gazette)
  • Man City and PSG will fight it out for Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who is another of those players like Gnabry that Arsenal decided to bin off for a nominal fee. What a club (Le10Sport)
  • Chelsea‘s Willian has now agreed a deal with Arsenal instead, as he looks to turn his back on a proposed move to Spurs for a second time (ESPN)
  • But in turn, Spurs are still confident Saints midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will pick them over Everton, because, well, it’s Everton (Guardian)

 

Tweet of the day

This player, this trophy, this team!

