★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates with the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Liverpool players with surnames starting with ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’

There are 33 Liverpool players that have played for the club since 1960 who have last names beginning with ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’. How many can you name?

Many of those on the list share the same surnames, which will help you on your way to the final 33.

The image above has given you one to get started, and to help you out, we’ve provided the number of appearances they made for the club, their positions, and their nationalities below.

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through V, but can you remember those with ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’ last names?

Here are the rules before you start:

  • Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
  • Last name must start with the letter ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
  • A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

You’ve got 10 minutes – GO!

Try the rest of our Liverpool last name quizzes!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks