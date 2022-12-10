There are 33 Liverpool players that have played for the club since 1960 who have last names beginning with ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’. How many can you name?

Many of those on the list share the same surnames, which will help you on your way to the final 33.

The image above has given you one to get started, and to help you out, we’ve provided the number of appearances they made for the club, their positions, and their nationalities below.

We’ve already asked you to name the Liverpool players with surnames beginning with A through V, but can you remember those with ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’ last names?

Here are the rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘W’, ‘X’, ‘Y’ or ‘Z’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

You’ve got 10 minutes – GO!

