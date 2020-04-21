Battling boredom during this period of lockdown? There are many ways for Liverpool supporters to keep themselves entertained while safely isolating.

Staying at home whenever possible has been deemed the best means to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, with many countries under lockdown measures.

But while it is a productive venture, and non-essential trips are not advised, staying occupied in isolation can prove more difficult than it seems.

For Liverpool fans, a lack of games is a particular issue, with the Reds just six points clear of the Premier League title but unable to clinch the trophy until it is ruled safe to do so.

So how can supporters stay active and amused in this uncertain spell?

Here are 50 Liverpool things to keep you entertained during lockdown, from podcasts to books to the best of the club’s history.

Podcasts

The popularity of podcasts has grown significantly in recent years, and particularly in football where plenty of top-class offerings are produced regularly.

Two of our favourites are The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher, for obvious reasons, The Big Interview with Graham Hunter, for its conversations with a broad range of football figures.

Carragher’s interviews with Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen are highlights for Liverpool fans, while Steve McManaman and Gary McAllister are well worth listening to alongside Hunter.

An appearance on The Greatest Game may be a game-changer for Owen when it comes to his reputation with supporters, as he gives a candid take on his career and the decisions that proved so controversial.

Social Media

No doubt during lockdown most of us will be spending a great deal more time on our phones, and social media is a great way to stay entertained.

From the Liverpool squad, both James Milner and Andy Robertson have been making brilliant contributions in their time away from Melwood, with the vice-captain’s Isolation XI a highlight so far.

And on Twitter, the #CarraChallenge has been trending across football, with the Reds legend tasking fans to name their best XI of players from their lifetime.

Get sent this last night & it’s tough!

Best World XI that have played while you have been alive.

No 2 players can be from the same country or have played for the same club!!

This is mine. pic.twitter.com/coZCaf89HL — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 14, 2020

There are two rules: only one player from each nationality, and no players to have represented the same club in their career.

Who would make your XI?

TV & Movies

This Is Anfield has already put together a list of 10 Liverpool and football shows to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime, including Being: Liverpool and Make Us Dream.

But another that is well worth your time is Kenny, which is also available on Amazon Prime.

Books

Lockdown and these long days indoors are an opportunity to catch up with reading, and there are plenty of Liverpool books to read in isolation.

Rafa Honigstein’s Jurgen Klopp biography Bring the Noise tells the interesting story of our manager’s upbringing and the road to Liverpool, with great detail and insight.

Elsewhere, Simon Hughes’ ‘Players’ Stories’ series including Red Machine, Men in White Suits and Ring of Fire, along with Allez Allez Allez, are must-reads.

Local by Daniel Fieldsend and 44 Years With The Same Bird: A Liverpudlian Love Affair by Brian Reade are captivating in their retelling of the club from a social and cultural view.

And Milner’s recent offering, Ask a Footballer, is an entertaining read from one of the current crop.

From writers featured on This Is Anfield, Jeff Goulding’s Red Odyssey series and Steven Scragg’s A Tournament Frozen in Time: The Wonderful Randomness of the European Cup Winners’ Cup deserve to be picked up.

For Kids

With many kids at home throughout lockdown, parents will no doubt need to find ways to fight off boredom at home.

This Is Anfield have been producing Kop Kids content to keep young Reds entertained, including quizzes, puzzles and videos, which can all be found here.

Why not try out our wordsearches, colouring challenge and maths quiz for a start?

Quizzes

There are also plenty of quizzes for the more experienced Liverpool supporters among us, with some of our highlights below:

As always, let us know how you get on via Twitter @thisisanfield!

Videos

“That’s the best thing of having this situation in 2020—we have this technical opportunity,” Klopp reflected recently.

“Imagine if we would have had that in the ‘80s or something like that, it would have been really crazy.”

One of the positives during this period is that we have access to WiFi and the many advances in technology of recent years, and one of those comes in the form of YouTube.

So why not relive some of Liverpool’s best moments during lockdown?

A good starting point would be highlights from each of the Reds’ six European Cup wins to date, from 1977 via British Movietone to UEFA’s offerings of 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.

Speaking of Madrid, UEFA also released a brilliant behind-the-scenes documentary of Liverpool winning No. 6, including Jordan Henderson‘s emotional celebrations with his dad.

And talk of No. 6 would not be complete without reliving the comeback over Barca, with BT Sport uploading 45 minutes of highlights earlier in April, to complement their #NoFilter video from last year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been busy providing content including Andreas Kornmayer’s home workouts and snippets of the squad’s training sessions over Zoom on their YouTube channel.

And every weeknight the club are replaying each of this season’s Premier League games in full, to give fans a chance to enjoy those wins all over again.

For a longer watch, Rakuten’s recent documentary Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal can be viewed in full by signing up to their streaming service for free.

The Best of TIA

And if you’re looking to keep reading about the Reds throughout lockdown, we at This Is Anfield are as busy as ever in our aim to entertain and inform.

One of the highlights of the break so far has been Joanna Durkan’s Greatest Moments series, which can all be found here, or via our interactive timeline here.

Jeff Goulding’s The Men Who Made Liverpool series will be looking at the lesser-known figures behind the club we love, while My Liverpool Life gives an insight into the lives of supporters including The Redmen TV’s Chris Pajak.

Elsewhere, read about the history of You’ll Never Walk Alone and the This Is Anfield sign.

And James Nalton’s exploration of Klopp’s tactical roots, through Arrigo Sacchi and AC Milan, and Chris McLoughlin’s tale of how Luis Suarez’s exit and a trip to Barcelona inspired the manager’s Liverpool revolution are worth your time.

So there we have it: 50 things to keep any Liverpool fan entertained during lockdown. Stay home, get comfortable and enjoy!