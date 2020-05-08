From documenting Liverpool’s blistering 2019/20 to taking an in-depth look at the club’s past and everything in-between, this is the very best of This Is Anfield so far this season.

The 2019/20 season has been one to remember so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds having set an unparalleled pace atop of the Premier League table prior to fixtures being suspended.

Throughout Liverpool’s dominance on the field so far this season, which has seen the Super Cup and Club World Cup clinched alongside a league campaign which requires just six more points for the title, here at This Is Anfield we have been with it every step of the way.

But as well as reporting on the unprecedented scenes on the field, our writers have delved into the depths of Liverpool’s rich history, curated unique and challenging quizzes, thoughtful features and exclusive interviews, just to name a few.

And here we have collated the very best of This Is Anfield for the 2019/20 season so far for you to take a walk down memory lane and celebrate all that is Liverpool Football Club.

Quizzes

Who doesn’t enjoy a challenging quiz or two? We’ve listed some of our favourites below which test your knowledge of both the present days Reds and those pre-1960s:

Greatest Moments

Liverpool Football Club has not been short of moments to savour, from memorable signings and incredible victories to league titles and European Cups.

And our Greatest Moment series takes a look back at 43 events in the Reds’ history which stand out above the rest.

This Is Anfield’s Joanna Durkan was busy at work during the break delving into history books and you can find the series here, or via our interactive timeline here.

Features

Throughout the season we have been treated to some exceptional pieces which span across various aspects of the game, from tactics and the happenings on the field to off-field decision making and everything in-between.

From James Nalton’s deep dive into Klopp’s tactics, with a look at Arrigo Sacchi and AC Milan, and the club’s socialist roots to Alex Malone’s poignant letter to the boss.

Not to mention Chris McLoughlin’s consistently brilliant and thought-provoking weekly musings which are all worth your time, highlighted by a look at Luis Suarez’s exit and a trip to Barcelona inspired Liverpool’s revolution.

And Richard Jolly’s look at FSG’s transfer market masterplan and how Jurgen Klopp became the perfect piece of the puzzle is certainly another memorable piece.

It’s safe to say we have been spoilt with choices!

Fun for the Kids

With the pandemic forcing schools to close and the needs for sources of entertainment for the kids greater than ever, we made it our objective to help alleviate some of the pressure and provide some fun for the Kop kids among us.

From quizzes on general Liverpool knowledge to an educational approach through spelling, maths and geography, there is something for everyone!

The story of Liverpool in photos and the A-Zs of the club provides a quick and entertaining insight into everything you need to know about the club from 1892 to present day.

And we can even tell you which cult hero, manager, club legend or current Red you are!

Appreciating…

With live-action on hold, we thought it would be apt to take pause and reflect on moments gone by, from within our own four walls and those of the opposition.

Reds can and do appreciate the quality on display from members of the opposition and while they were painful in equal measure, This Is Anfield’s Karl Matchett brilliantly took us on a four-part journey.

From the best goals scored against Liverpool both at Anfield and on the road to the best team performances on our home soil and the greatest individual displays from an opponent, everything is covered.

And our very own Jack Lusby is on a mission to lavish praise on the most under-appreciated Reds in our latest ‘Appreciating‘ series.

From Steve McManaman, Ron Yeats, Robbie Fowler and many more, they are not to be missed as we reflect and shine a light on their stories.

Sitting Down With Milner & Venison

Two players from two different Liverpool generations have sat down with This Is Anfield’s Matt Ladson, providing a brilliant insight into moments which defined their career at Anfield.

James Milner talked us through his journey at the club from the early days under Brendan Rodgers to the cup heartbreak under Jurgen Klopp and the ultimate triumph on the European stage.

Liverpool’s No. 7 was honest, forthcoming and spoke glowingly of the “incredible” Reds who travel the length of the country and Europe and those who watch from afar.

To mark the 30-year anniversary of the club’s last league title, Barry Venison offered his unique insight on the squad, the surprises and what went wrong.

Be sure to watch this space as we have more on the way.

My Liverpool Life

With a fanbase which stretches across the globe, experiences of supporting the club are both unique and intriguing.

Various agents of socialisation have played their role in the Reds occupying a place in someone’s heart and we wanted to share those stories with you.

Our ‘My Liverpool Life’ series gives an insight into the lives of supporters as they provide a first-hand account of their memories and tales of following Liverpool.

From the Redmen TV’s Chris Pajak and Olympian Sam Quek to This Is Anfield’s Jeff Goulding, Chris Williams and Steven Scragg, you can find them all here.

The Men Who Made Liverpool

If you haven’t delved into Jeff Goulding’s series, stop what you’re doing and go transport yourself back in time to learn about those who laid the foundations of the club we see today.

From the ‘honest’ John McKenna who built an empire to Bootle’s fierceness fighter and half-back Walter Wadsworth, Jeff delves into the lesser-known figures with detail and insight you won’t find elsewhere.

The series is ongoing so be sure to check back into The Men Who Made Liverpool for more brilliant tales.

Take a Look Inside Anfield

Go inside Anfield with tour guide Danny Dwyer and This Is Anfield’s Chris Williams as they share lesser-known facts from the home of Liverpool.

It is both insightful and entertaining and is certainly a must watch, along with our other videos on our YouTube channel.

Liverpool in 2019/20

It’s been an incredible season for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds having amassed 82 points from 29 games, where they were within six points from the title before football was suspended.

Our exploits in the league have been coupled with the addition of two pieces of silverware thanks to our success in Madrid last season, and This Is Anfield have there every step of the way.

From on the whistle match reports, player ratings and talking points to post-match analysis, Steven Scragg’s reviews and words from the boss, our writers have documented this season with expert analysis and we can’t wait to get back to it once football returns.

One which will see a certain title celebration take place and while it may not unfold the way we had all dreamed of, rest assured we will cover it with all the fanfare it deserves.