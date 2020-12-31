It has been an unprecedented year for Liverpool and the world, and This Is Anfield has been there every step of the way – from the Reds being crowned champions to football’s return. This is our very best of 2020.

The year 2020 is one which will not be forgotten in a hurry for more reasons than one.

For Liverpool, it signalled the end of a 30-year wait as the Premier League trophy became the latest to be given the Jordan Henderson shuffle treatment.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side steamrolled the opposition on the way to the title to see the dreams of the Liverpool faithful finally come to fruition, although we are still patiently waiting for the time we can celebrate together.

Our writers have not just been singing the praises of this incredible team but also those who came before them and laid the foundations for the club we see today through unique and thoughtful features and interviews.

From brilliant series charting where Liverpool Football Club started to challenging quizzes and fan stories, there has been something for everyone on This Is Anfield. This is our very best from 2020.

Champions

The Reds may have had to wait longer than they bargained for to finally lift a league title, but the moment was more than anyone could have hoped for despite the absence of fans.

Klopp’s side amassed a remarkable 99 points and finished 18 ahead of the next best in Man City in 2019/20 to leave no uncertainty as to who the dominant force in England is.

And This Is Anfield documented every moment of the journey from on the whistle match reports, talking points, player ratings and in-depth analysis post-match on all issues big and small.

Our talented writers were also on hand to deliver emotional tributes to the team and the journey undertaken to finally reach the holy grail, from Jeff Goulding’s ‘generational torch‘, Alex Malone’s heartfelt letter to Jurgen and Chris McLoughlin’s look at the key to how Liverpool became champions of England for the 19th time.

Here’s hoping this time next year we already have No. 20 in the bag!

Quizzes

Who doesn't love challenging their memory and knowledge with a quiz? We've been busy creating ones to test you on all things present and past and there truly is something for everyone:

The Men Who Made Liverpool

A truly unique and brilliant in-depth look at the figures who paved the way to make Liverpool FC into the behemoth it is today comes from the talented Jeff Goulding.

The exclusive series shines a light on the lesser-heralded names from the club’s longest-serving manager Tom Watson, to the forgotten legacy of David Ashworth and Liverpool’s first captain Andrew Hannah.

There are currently 10 in ‘The Men Who Made Liverpool‘ series, so what are you waiting for?

The Voice of Anfield & Breakfast with Rush

The year also provided exclusive chats with Reds of the past, long-standing figures and those who commentate live on the action.

George Sephton, the Voice of Anfield, spoke of his incredible 50 years, and counting, of being a key part of a Liverpool matchday, while Arlo White provided a brilliant glimpse at what it was like to call the moment Henderson lifted the trophy.

Ian Rush compared the Reds of the ’80s with those of present-day in a virtual breakfast, while director James Erskine provided an insight into the making of the documentary ‘The End of the Storm‘.

Greatest Moments

With a long and rich history, Liverpool Football Club are not short of great moments that will stand the test of time.

From the club’s formation in 1892 to 2020, the club have collected 48 major honours along the way and have been home to an endless list of talented players and managers.

And This Is Anfield’s Joanna Durkan delved into the club’s history books and reflected on 43 events which stand out above all others, which you can find here, or via our interactive timeline here.

Breaking it Down

With Liverpool an ever-evolving club, there has also been plenty of time dedicated to breaking down games and looking ahead.

This Is Anfield’s Matt Ladson and Chris Williams and commentator and TV presenter Keith Costigan have engaged in some interesting debates on our YouTube channel, which you can watch here along with our other videos.

Doing it for the kids

It wouldn’t be right to not provide endless entertainment suitable for kids, where we were eager to create educational quizzes and interactive tools to learn about the history of LFC.

There is something for all age groups with everything Liverpool-centered, from spelling, maths, geography and more!

You can colour at home with these brilliant Reds superheroes or learn the story of Liverpool FC in photos or with some A-Zs of the club.

Long Distance Liverpool Love

A new series in 2020, ‘Long Distance Liverpool Love‘ shines a light on devoted fans who grew up as a Red away from Merseyside.

We celebrate the different rituals and how despite the distance, one’s love and appreciation for the club can be no different to those who are lucky enough to be within touching distance of Anfield.

Reds from Australia, Argentina, India and South Africa have all featured so far, with more in the works.

Appreciating…

At times it is important to take a step back and reflect, appreciate those who came before and that is what our own Jack Lusby achieved in our ‘Appreciating‘ series.

It aims to herald Reds who are the most under-appreciated in our history, with the likes of Rob Jones, Jamie Redknapp and Steve McManaman featuring.

Sometimes it is only when their playing days have long gone that you realise the true impact of a player and they are each certainly worth your time.

Liverpool FC in Photos

Sometimes, pictures speak louder than words and we trawled through the archives, where we found some of the best-hidden gems from Liverpool’s time at Melwood and a catalogue of incredible images from the early 20th century:

Fascinating Features

We’ve also had the pleasure of our long list of talented writers penning thoughtful features which turn back time or reflect on our current fortunes.

From Steven Scragg honouring the late great Gerard Houllier, to Karl Matchett reflecting on a decade of FSG at Liverpool.

Samuel Cox and Scragg both took a different look at how the 30-year wait for a league title finally came to a close, while Matt Ladson had the privilege of talking to Emile Heskey about the club’s incredible treble cup-winning campaign.

We’ve been spoilt with choices, from Jeff Goulding providing an insight into what it was like to return to the Kop to Alex Malone’s breakdown of the Reds’ relentless champion machine.

There has been no shortage of incredible writing and we look forward to providing you with more entertainment, information and thoughtful pieces in 2021 and beyond.